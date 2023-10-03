Polyacrylamide Market Projected To Surpass US$10.90 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 5.74%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The polyacrylamide market is evaluated at US$7.403 billion for 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.74%, reaching US$10.939 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyacrylamide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$10.939 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the polyacrylamide market growth are Increasing demand for polyacrylamide in water and wastewater treatment, rising awareness about the benefits of polyacrylamide in agriculture, and expanding the oil and gas industry.The polyacrylamide market is the global market for polyacrylamide, a synthetic polymer that is made from acrylamide. Polyacrylamide is a water-soluble polymer that is available in powder, liquid, and emulsion forms. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for polyacrylamide in water and wastewater treatment, agriculture, oil and gas, personal care products, papermaking, mining, and construction. The polyacrylamide market is a dynamic and growing market. The key players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of the market in the coming years by investing in research and development, expanding their production capacity, and entering new markets.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in June 2023, Kemira reported the securing of the polyacrylamide business of Nalco Water. Lead representative John Bel Edwards and the leader of SNF Holding Organization, John Pittman, reported in July 2022 that the business will spend an extra $375 million to grow its water-treatment and water-molding polymer creation office near Plaquemine, Louisiana.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global polyacrylamide market is divided into cationic, anionic, and non-ionic. Cationic polyacrylamides are probably going to be the most noticeable fragment in the market during the estimated time frame. Cationic polyacrylamide has superior flocculation performance compared to other types of polyacrylamide. This makes it ideal for water and wastewater treatment applications. Cationic polyacrylamide is used in the oil and gas industry to enhance oil recovery and reduce water consumption. The expanding oil and gas industry is driving the demand for cationic polyacrylamide in this application.Based on end user, the global polyacrylamide market is divided into paper , water treatment, oil and gas, and others. The water treatment segment is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for clean water and the growing awareness about the benefits of polyacrylamide in water and wastewater treatment. The increasing demand for clean water is being driven by a number of factors, including population growth, urbanization, and industrialization. These factors are putting a strain on water resources and increasing the need for effective water treatment solutions.Based on Geography, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global polyacrylamide market. Asia Pacific is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this is driving the growth of the industrial and agricultural sectors in the region. This growth is leading to an increased demand for polyacrylamide in water and wastewater treatment, agriculture, and other applications.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polyacrylamide market that have been covered are Ashland Inc., aBASF SE, SNF, Kemira, Black Rose Industries Ltd., Chinafloc, Envitech Chemical Specialties Pvt. Ltd., and Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd. among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the polyacrylamide market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoCationicoAnionicoNon-ionic.BY END-USER INDUSTRYoPaperoWater TreatmentoOil & GasoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Ashland Inc..BASF SE.SNF.Kemira.Black Rose Industries Ltd..Chinafloc.Envitech Chemical Specialties Pvt. Ltd..Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Polyphenylene market:.Methylene Chloride Market:.Meta Xylene Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn