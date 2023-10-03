Wine Guardian CAD Drawings Available On Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wine Guardian Ducted CAD
NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wine Guardian , the leader in wine cellar cooling technology, has made computer-aided design (CAD) drawings of their line of wine cellar cooling units and humidifiers available for download on their website.
The CAD drawings are offered in both DWG and PDF formats. With these files, contractors can review the dimensions and specifications of the Wine Guardian units. These 3D visual representations are intended to help visualize how the unit would be installed in the final build of the wine cellar, aiding in design decisions, optimizing space utilization, and improving workflow efficiencies, all to ensure the satisfaction of their clients.
The CAD files can be found on the Resources and Owner Manuals page on the Wine Guardian website. On the page, search for the name of the product you're interested in and then click the drop-down arrow to see all available documents. These files are also available for download on all of cooling unit and humidifier product shop pages under the Documents and Resources tab.
