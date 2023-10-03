(MENAFN- B2Press) Trail running, which means running in natural environments, is a fun and exciting activity that challenges both the body and mind. While trail running is becoming increasingly common, running speed, distance, ground, and weather conditions constantly change. Salomon Turkey Brand Manager Orçun Kutluad underlines that shoes must also adapt to these conditions.



TURKEY - According to estimates by the International Athletics Federation WorldAthletics, the popularity of trail running has been increasing by 15% every year since the mid-1990s, and today there are 20 million trail runners worldwide. While doing trail running, which was recognised as an athletics discipline in 2015 and has become increasingly widespread, running speed, distance, ground and weather conditions are constantly changing.



Pointing out that the shoes worn should also adapt to these variables, Salomon Turkey Brand Manager Orçun Kutluad said,“As the leading brand of trail running sports, we are constantly making innovations to meet the needs and expectations of runners because we aim to offer runners not only shoes but a lifestyle.” Orçun Kutluad While explaining Salomon's new model for the 2023/24 Autumn/Winter season, he also explained what to consider when choosing trail running shoes.



Salomon Turkey Brand Manager Orçun Kutluad stated that current research conducted with the support of World Athletics showed that despite the global pandemic, trail running has increased by 231% in the last 10 years and said,“Trail running, which provides physical and mental benefits to runners, is also one of the most entertaining ways to connect with nature. While trail running, you exercise different body muscles, protect your heart health, reduce stress, and improve your mood.“You also discover the beauties of nature, see new places and meet new people.”



Pointing out that a good trail running shoe should be suitable for running style, terrain type of weather conditions, Orçun Kutluad listed the things to consider when choosing the right shoe as follows:



“First of all, the shoe size should suit the shape and width of the foot. Shoes should neither be too tight nor too loose. Otherwise, the foot may squeeze, knock or slip. Secondly, care should be taken to ensure that the shoe's sole is suitable for the terrain and surface being run on. The teeth on the sole of the shoe increase grip and traction. The depth and shape of the treads vary depending on the technical characteristics of the terrain and whether the surface is dry, wet or muddy. Third, the middle layer of the shoe must be spottable for the distance and speed run. The foam in the middle layer of the shoe must be of the shoe, providing cushioning and energy return. Cushioning softens landings and protects foot health. Energy return prevents fatigue throughout the run and improves performance. Finally, the shoe's upper part should be designed to hug the foot and provide a comfortable for placement. This part adapts to the foot's movements, supports the appt and breathes. In addition, it is necessary to ensure that the shoe's upper part is waterproof or heat-insulated depending on the weather conditions.”

Stating that Thundercross, the new shoe model of the Salomon brand, which was born in the French Alps 76 years ago, meet the needs of trail running enthusiasts, Salomon Turkey Brand Manager Orçun Kutluad explained the running experience they offer as follows:



“The 5 mm deep lugs on the sole of the Thundercross provide exceptional grip and traction on technical terrain and surfaces. The energy foam in the middle layer softens the descents and provides a smooth run. No matter how long the run, the SensifitTM structure provides a precise and comfortable fit. With a heel height of 31 mm and a toe height of 27.2 mm, Thundercross offers a perfect balance between cushioning and ground feeling with a heel-to-toe difference of 4 mm. Thus, runners can run safely even in the most difficult terrain and conditions. Ideal for both fast and slow runners, short and long distances, dry and wet conditions, Thundercross is also a good choice for beginners in trail running because it gives confidence to the runner, making the run more enjoyable and comfortable.”

Stating that the models and other product options in the Salomon Autumn-Winter Collection are offered to users at as well as at the Metropol AVM store in Istanbul, Orçun Kutluad said that choosing the right shoes for long-distance runners is essential. Stating that it is very important for both health and performance. He concluded:

“During long-distance running, the feet are under much load and friction. Therefore, the shoe must have both cushioning and durability properties. The fact that the shoes are light, breathable and compatible with the foot also increases comfort. The shoe's grip is also very important since long-distance runners run on different terrains and surfaces. A shoe that meets all these criteria increases the runner's performance and pleasure.

