Branded Legacy Expands Facility To 11,000 Sqft, Extends LOI For Acquisition Of The Alcannabist LLC

BLEG), Branded Legacy Inc., a leading name in the biotech industry, takes a giant leap forward with a substantial expansion of its Melbourne, Florida facility to nearly 11,000 square feet. This expansion is a testament to Branded Legacy's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It will enable the company to significantly enhance its production capabilities, offer expanded services, and accommodate new opportunities.
Facility Expansion Summary:
Branded
Legacy
has
increased
its
facility
space from
5000
sqft
to
nearly 11,000
sqft.
This expansion
encompasses
2500
square feet
for
offices and
an
additional
3450
square
feet designated
for lab and warehouse space. The expansion strategically positions Branded Legacy for
a
brighter
future by
enabling
in-house operational
cost
efficiency
for
subsidiaries,
scaling support for clients, and facilitating increased throughput.
The
new
office
spaces
will
serve
a
purpose:
supporting
Branded
Legacy's growing operational needs,
and
allowing the
addition
of
a
dedicated
B2B
networking
and
business
development team.
This
approach
aligns with
Branded
Legacy's vision
of
fostering a
collaborative
and innovative ecosystem.
The
lab
and
warehouse
space
will
play
a
pivotal role
in
expanding
the
company's
support services
for
processing,
refinement,
and
packaging
of
products.
This
expansion
enables Branded
Legacy
to
meet
the
demands of
both
subsidiaries
and
clients
effectively.
With increased
capacity,
Branded Legacy
is
poised
to
supply
at
a
larger
scale
and
provide an elevated level of service.
Letter of Intent for Acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC:
Branded
Legacy
is
excited
to
announce
the
extension
of
a
Letter
of
Intent
(LOI)
for
the acquisition
of
The
Alcannabist
LLC,
a
move
that
promises to
expand
the
company's
reach
and offerings
in
the
wellness
industry. This
strategic
decision aligns
with
Branded Legacy's
mission to
revolutionize
the
biotechnology
landscape
while
creating
a
profound
impact
on
healthcare
and natural medicine. The Alcannabist is a growing name in the cannabis and wellness sectors, and this acquisition will open up new avenues for growth, product diversification, and increased market presence.
The
recent
supply and
equipment
purchases housed
within
the
expanded
facility encompass entirely
new
equipment for
mycology
research, alkaloid
refinement,
and
raw
material processing.
These acquisitions
not
only
bolster
production
capabilities
but
also
lay
the foundation for cleaner product lines and higher-quality filtration and refinement processes.
The
equipment
upgrades will
ensure
higher
production
output, cleaner
products,
and
superior quality.
Branded
Legacy
anticipates
not
only
an
enhancement
in
product
quality but
also
a significant increase in output capacity to cater to national and international demands.
Branded
Legacy
remains committed
to
providing
best-in-class
products
and
services
that advance
alkaloid
research
and
natural
medicines.
This
expansion
represents
a
pivotal
step towards
realizing
this
commitment
to
the
wellness community
by
harnessing
"traditional ecological knowledge" to expand the horizons of biotechnology and natural medicine research.
As
Branded
Legacy
continues
to
push
the
boundaries
of
innovation,
this
facility
expansion marks a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence.
About Branded Legacy Inc.:
Branded
Legacy
Inc.
is
a
forward-thinking
biotechnology
company
dedicated
to
driving innovation
in
plant-derived
medicines
and
biotechnological
breakthroughs.
The
company's strategic
partnerships
and
milestone
achievements
highlight
its
commitment
to
transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.
About The Alcannabist
The Alcannabist is a rapidly growing company dedicated to serving the health and wellness community with a range of products, including CBD tinctures, vapes, topical offerings, and more. This potential acquisition by Branded Legacy reflects a strategic effort to enhance product diversity and expand market reach in the hemp/cannabis and wellness sector.
Media Contact
Joe Holladay
Branded Legacy
Phone: 321-345-3565
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.
