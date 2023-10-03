Branded Legacy Expands Facility To 11,000 Sqft, Extends LOI For Acquisition Of The Alcannabist LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition & more space to revolutionize Alkaloid Research and Natural Medicine offerings to the wellness community

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC:

BLEG), Branded Legacy Inc., a leading name in the biotech industry, takes a giant leap forward with a substantial expansion of its Melbourne, Florida facility to nearly 11,000 square feet. This expansion is a testament to Branded Legacy's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It will enable the company to significantly enhance its production capabilities, offer expanded services, and accommodate new opportunities.

Facility Expansion Summary:

Branded

Legacy

has

increased

its

facility

space from

5000

sqft

to

nearly 11,000

sqft.

This expansion

encompasses

2500

square feet

for

offices and

an

additional

3450

square

feet designated

for lab and warehouse space. The expansion strategically positions Branded Legacy for

a

brighter

future by

enabling

in-house operational

cost

efficiency

for

subsidiaries,

scaling support for clients, and facilitating increased throughput.

The

new

office

spaces

will

serve

a

purpose:

supporting

Branded

Legacy's growing operational needs,

and

allowing the

addition

of

a

dedicated

B2B

networking

and

business

development team.

This

approach

aligns with

Branded

Legacy's vision

of

fostering a

collaborative

and innovative ecosystem.

The

lab

and

warehouse

space

will

play

a

pivotal role

in

expanding

the

company's

support services

for

processing,

refinement,

and

packaging

of

products.

This

expansion

enables Branded

Legacy

to

meet

the

demands of

both

subsidiaries

and

clients

effectively.

With increased

capacity,

Branded Legacy

is

poised

to

supply

at

a

larger

scale

and

provide an elevated level of service.

Letter of Intent for Acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC:

Branded

Legacy

is

excited

to

announce

the

extension

of

a

Letter

of

Intent

(LOI)

for

the acquisition

of

The

Alcannabist

LLC,

a

move

that

promises to

expand

the

company's

reach

and offerings

in

the

wellness

industry. This

strategic

decision aligns

with

Branded Legacy's

mission to

revolutionize

the

biotechnology

landscape

while

creating

a

profound

impact

on

healthcare

and natural medicine. The Alcannabist is a growing name in the cannabis and wellness sectors, and this acquisition will open up new avenues for growth, product diversification, and increased market presence.

The

recent

supply and

equipment

purchases housed

within

the

expanded

facility encompass entirely

new

equipment for

mycology

research, alkaloid

refinement,

and

raw

material processing.

These acquisitions

not

only

bolster

production

capabilities

but

also

lay

the foundation for cleaner product lines and higher-quality filtration and refinement processes.

The

equipment

upgrades will

ensure

higher

production

output, cleaner

products,

and

superior quality.

Branded

Legacy

anticipates

not

only

an

enhancement

in

product

quality but

also

a significant increase in output capacity to cater to national and international demands.

Branded

Legacy

remains committed

to

providing

best-in-class

products

and

services

that advance

alkaloid

research

and

natural

medicines.

This

expansion

represents

a

pivotal

step towards

realizing

this

commitment

to

the

wellness community

by

harnessing

"traditional ecological knowledge" to expand the horizons of biotechnology and natural medicine research.

As

Branded

Legacy

continues

to

push

the

boundaries

of

innovation,

this

facility

expansion marks a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence.

About Branded Legacy Inc.:

Branded

Legacy

Inc.

is

a

forward-thinking

biotechnology

company

dedicated

to

driving innovation

in

plant-derived

medicines

and

biotechnological

breakthroughs.

The

company's strategic

partnerships

and

milestone

achievements

highlight

its

commitment

to

transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.

About The Alcannabist

The Alcannabist is a rapidly growing company dedicated to serving the health and wellness community with a range of products, including CBD tinctures, vapes, topical offerings, and more. This potential acquisition by Branded Legacy reflects a strategic effort to enhance product diversity and expand market reach in the hemp/cannabis and wellness sector.

Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email:

[email protected]

Website:

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.