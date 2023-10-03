Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 28,031 vehicles, an increase of 17.9 percent compared to September 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 272,617 vehicles; an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in September, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 13.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,558 vehicles in September, an increase of 34 percent compared to September 2022.

Sales Highlights

12th Straight month of year-over-year gains.

- Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 4,701 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever September sales of CX-50 with 3,417 vehicles sold.

- Best-ever September sales CX-30 with 6,924 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,556 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 43,783 vehicles; an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 6,795 vehicles, an increase of 26 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,138 vehicles; an increase of 70 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia.

