Animal Brand Unveils Exciting Innovations In Fitness Nutrition With Energy And Recovery In A Chewable Form

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Animal brand, renowned for its commitment to excellence in the fitness nutrition industry, introduces their newest innovation in the form of chewable energy and recovery products. Following the remarkable success of their chewable Creatine, which has redefined convenience and novelty in the category, Animal is expanding their chewable platform to include Energy and Post-Workout Recovery options.

Animal Performance Nutrition Creatine, Energy, Recover & Restore Performance Chews

The new chewable format is designed to elevate the fitness experience, offering unparalleled convenience and performance enhancement. Unlike traditional powders and mix-ins, these chews require no water, no measuring, and no messy residue, making them a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts on the go.

"As fitness enthusiasts and athletes evolve, so must the products we offer," said Jad Khairallah, SVP of Marketing at Universal Nutrition. "Our new chewable line represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and aligning with the desires of today's fitness enthusiasts and athletes. We understand that convenience, speed, and customization are essential to their success, and our delicious chewable energy and recovery offerings embody these principles."

The core messaging strategy for these innovative products delivers performance nutrition that's:

Effortless and tastes goodFast-actingVersatility in usage an customized dosing

The brand seeks to appeal to variety energy and recovery seekers who are driven by experience and enjoy trying the latest products in the fitness industry.

About Animal Sports Nutrition

Trusted for over forty years, the Animal brand has been pushing sports nutrition forward, supplying hard-working athletes with the nutrition they need to fuel their health and fitness.

The entire Animal range works in synergy to help make aspirations attainable, whether on a personal journey or pushing to a new peak of performance. For more information about Animal and Universal Nutrition, please visit

Universal Nutrition