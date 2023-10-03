Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen


10/3/2023 10:17:18 AM

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kumpulainen, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20231003131306_96
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 501 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 501 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





