Global Impact Modifiers Market Size To Reach USD 7,183.59 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 7,183.59 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the impact modifiers market can be attributed to rapid growth in the packaging industry and increasing demand for impact-resistant plastics as a result. Impact modifiers, including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are used in plastic packaging applications requiring impact resistance, toughness, and strength such as laboratory equipment, commercial cleaning equipment, automotive parts, and machine concealments. In addition, impact modifiers like methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) that offer impact and oil resistance are used in clear packaging applications and deliver an excellent balance between resistance to clarity and crease stress whitening resistance and clarity.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 3,938.3 Million CAGR (2021–2032) 5.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7,183.59 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, industry vertical, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global impact modifiers market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for major revenue share. Key companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the impact modifiers market. Some prominent players operating in the impact modifiers market are:



Arkema SA

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Lanxess AG

Mitsui Chemicals

Kaneka Corporation Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Dow Inc. entered into a partnership with Callaway Golf to use Dow's PARALOID impact modifiers for performance enhancement of new balls manufactured by Callaway Golf.

In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

Some Key Highlights in the Report



Chlorinated polyethylene provides improved impact resistance, flexibility, and is appropriate for an extensive range of products produced from plastics and rubbers. Impact-resistant PVC plastic finds widespread application in the manufacturing of furniture for household and commercial spaces. Flexible PVC is used for inflatable seats, and rigid PVC is used for handles and boards. Also, thin PVC film finds application in kitchen and restroom furniture parts.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type,application, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)



Acrylic



Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)



Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)



Glass Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyamide



Polyesters



Engineering Plastics

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Packaging



Consumer Goods



Building & Construction



Automotive



Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Contact Us:

