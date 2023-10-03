ZMH Announces Partnership With Csrhub To Give Users Access To ESG Ratings Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMH Advisors , a leader in using AI & Big Data for ESG, and Stakeholder Engagement has announced a new strategic relationship with CSRHub , the most comprehensive global consensus Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ratings database. ZMH clients can now access CSRHub data within ZMH's dashboard .



By combining CSRHub's comprehensive ESG ratings with ZMH's AI-powered real-time investor intelligence, ZMH is transforming the way companies build ESG programs and conduct shareholder engagement. ZMH's platform would enable sustainability, IR and C-suite executives to save significant time and resources in preparing for stakeholder engagement. Companies can now track their ESG ratings, perform peer benchmarking, gain insights into investors' engagement priorities, policy guidelines, voting history, and access curated profiles on top global investors, all one place.

“We are thrilled that our users will now have access to CSRHub data. CSRHub's reputation for providing critical ESG ratings and data is impeccable. This is a significant milestone for ZMH in our mission to create an AI-powered platform that delivers critical investor and stakeholder intelligence to clients,” says ZMH CEO, Waheed Hassan, CFA.

“CSRHub is excited to partner with ZMH Advisors to support their clients' ESG strategy execution, sustainability insight, and shareholder communications,” says Co-Founder Cynthia Figge,“CSRHub's purpose is to provide transparent access on company ESG performance that empowers our users to improve corporate sustainability, society and our planet. What better way to accomplish this than to integrate CSRHub's consensus ratings of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) with ZMH Advisors expert shareholder and ESG advisory services.”

ZMH

ZMH has built the first AI-powered ESG and investor intelligence platform providing real-time insights on global investors. We leverage our platform to build data driven ESG and stakeholder engagement programs for clients ranging from pre-IPO companies to those in the S&P500 Index. Learn more at

Please visit our home page to learn more about ZMH and its world-class AI ESG dashboard.

CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers over 50,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 30,000 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 900 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

For more information, visit .



ZMH CSR Hub





Tags esg csr +partnerships +artificial intelligence +investor relations Related Links