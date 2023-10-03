Sports Announces Strategic Collaboration With Ant Middleton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY; LTRYW), announces a commercial collaboration with Ant Middleton, the esteemed adventurer, ex-Elite Special Forces Commander, TV personality, motivational speaker, and bestselling author.

As part of this collaboration, Mr. Middleton will locate his businesses at Nook, the sports incubator located in the Dubai Free Zone. This partnership signifies Sports's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within the sports and wellness sector. Middleton will offer exclusive access and content to his future projects and will serve as a brand ambassador and mentor at Nook, which will be rebranded as Sports after the closing of its acquisition by Lottery.

Among his many achievements, Middleton has enjoyed unparalleled success in conquering some of the world's most formidable peaks, including K2 and Mount Everest and he proudly serves as a Brand Ambassador for GARMIN LTD., the global leader in products engineered for life on the outside.

Nook, renowned for its pioneering co-working concept in Dubai, holds 200 trade licenses catering to individuals and companies in the sports, health, and wellness sectors who are looking to gain access to the Dubai and broader Middle Eastern region. Located within the One JLT building in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Nook serves as an incubator for sports and wellness professionals to create and build their businesses.

Nook was designed to provide support to professionals in the sports, fitness, and wellness sectors. With an exclusive partnership with the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), Nook offers an array of services, including business setup support, insurance, VAT registration, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Middleton has recently embarked on a wellness business venture to create extreme adventure camps and luxury wellness destinations across the UAE and beyond. Offering unique team-building tasks and specialist training for an elite 'one of a kind' experience. These experiences promise to combine adventure, relaxation, personal growth and self-empowerment.

Middleton's captivating stage presence and raw authenticity have led to sold-out national and international live tours, including in Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, Middleton's popularity led him and his SAS Australia team to be nominated for two Logies at the prestigious 2021 Logie awards. His engaging and growing social fanbase continues to amplify content on mental and physical resilience and positivity.

Middelton has authored five highly successful books, including The Sunday Times Bestsellers such as "First Man In," "The Fear Bubble," "Zero Negativity," and "Mental Fitness,” and“Cold Justice." His non-fiction books aim to empower individuals to conquer their fears, push their limits, and achieve their goals. Drawing from his years of military experience and expeditions, He provides practical advice on developing mental strength, resilience, and determination. His books have been celebrated globally for their motivational and inspirational content, helping countless readers overcome obstacles in their personal and professional lives.

Matthew McGahan, Director of Sports and Executive Chair of Lottery commented:

“Sports is incredibly excited to embark on this transformative journey with Ant Middleton, and we look forward to creating a brighter, more inspiring future for sports and wellness in Dubai and beyond, as we continue to innovate and empower the industry. Ant is a relatable and inspirational figure, having served as a soldier, adventurer, ex-Elite Special Forces Commander, leader, TV frontman, motivational speaker, and bestselling author. He is on a mission to empower and motivate all generations with his positive thinking message, encouraging them to 'thrive and not just survive.'"

“His experiences in some of the most mentally and physically challenging situations on Earth have provided valuable insights into the transformational benefits of adopting a positive mindset and his name has become synonymous with self-belief, mental resilience, overcoming challenges, and helping audiences of all backgrounds and age groups achieve their full potential.”

Tamer Hassan, renowned actor, entrepreneur, and founder of The Tamer Hassan Academy of Acting, who is an independent non-executive director of Lottery, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Ant Middleton, saying ,

"I am excited to collaborate with Ant Middleton on a number of projects, including a film and documentary project. With his incredible experiences and my passion for supporting emerging talent, we aim to create inspiring content that resonates with audiences worldwide."

Ant Middleton, the renowned adventurer and ex-Elite Special Forces Commander, shared his excitement about the collaboration with Sports, saying ,

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Sports and becoming a brand ambassador for this dynamic platform. My journey has always been about pushing boundaries, fostering mental resilience, and inspiring individuals to thrive. This partnership aligns perfectly with my mission to empower people of all backgrounds and ages to reach their full potential. Together with Sports, we are going to take sports and wellness to new heights, and I could not be more excited about the incredible opportunities and experiences we will create together."

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as“anticipate,”“if,”“believe,”“plan,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.