Sustainable Flamestm Introduces Eco-Friendly Luxury Candles With Innovative Reusable Candle Jar On Kickstarter

Founder Tracey Lynch invites Kickstarter backers to discover the Future of Candles with Sustainability, Luxury, and Eco-Friendliness Combined

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable FlamesTM, a pioneering company founded by Tracey Lynch, a distinguished author, coach, and innovator, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking product on Kickstarter, at . Combining the elements of sustainability , luxury, and eco-friendliness, Sustainable FlamesTM is introducing its patented Eco-Friendly Reusable Glass Candle Jar and Wax Refill.The product addresses the urgent need to reduce glass waste and the environmental impact associated with disposable candle containers. Sustainable FlamesTM presents a distinctive solution that allows candle enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite luxury scents in a sustainable manner."At Sustainable FlamesTM, we believe that luxury should not come at the cost of our planet's health. That's why we've created a product that redefines the way we experience candles ," said Tracey Lynch, Founder & CEO of Sustainable FlamesTM. The company's website at offers a detailed description of its mission and the now launched product.The Sustainable FlamesTM Eco-Friendly Reusable Glass Candle Jar is designed with innovation in mind. The jar can be effortlessly disassembled, making it easy to clean and refill with a custom-molded wax refill tailored to fit our jar perfectly. This design promotes reusability, reducing the need for new glass production and helping to mitigate the environmental impact of single-use candle containers.Glass production accounts for over 50 billion tons of sand consumption annually, leading to severe environmental consequences such as erosion and flooding due to sand harvesting from riverbeds and seabeds. This unsustainable practice is depleting Earth's resources faster than they can be naturally replenished. Sustainable FlamesTM is committed to tackling this issue by offering a luxurious, sustainable alternative.As a company dedicated to environmental responsibility and giving back to the community, Sustainable FlamesTM highlights its support of environmental causes and nonprofits that serve wounded veterans. The company's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products, reflecting its mission to preserve the planet for future generations.The premiere candle from Sustainable FlamesTM, now available on Kickstarter, bears the inspiring sentiment, "I AM CHANGING THE WORLD." With each purchase, customers join the movement towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious future, one candle at a time.The campaign launched by Sustainable FlamesTM to fund the development of its Eco-Friendly Reusable Glass Candle Jar and Wax Refill is now live at . Backers are invited to pre-order the product, getting early bird discounts while showing their support for the project.About Sustainable FlamesTM:Sustainable FlamesTM is a company established by Tracey Lynch, a proud woman and minority business owner. The co-owner of the company is Tracey's son, who has dedicated 17 years to active duty in the Army and is currently deployed. Additionally, another co-owner of the company is a fellow veteran, and so are Tracey's husband and father.The brand is dedicated to redefining luxury with eco-friendly, sustainable products that promote responsible consumption. By introducing the Eco-Friendly Reusable Glass Candle Jar and Wax Refill, Sustainable FlamesTM aims to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire consumers to embrace sustainability in every aspect of their lives.About Tracey LynchTracey Lynch is the visionary Founder and CEO of Sustainable FlamesTM, a distinguished author, coach, and innovator with a rich background in operations within Fortune 500 companies. However, her true passion lies in horticulture, where she finds joy in nurturing growth in various forms - be it in her garden, the development of people, the cultivation of innovative ideas, or the successful growth of businesses.With an unwavering love for our planet, Tracey Lynch is on a mission to preserve and protect it for future generations. Her commitment to effecting change led her to author the book "Donum: Creating a Sustainable Gifting Experience," a testament to her dedication to sustainability. This inspiring work has garnered recognition on prominent platforms, including podcasts and even the nationally acclaimed "Good Morning America."As a forward-thinking leader, Tracey Lynch embodies the ethos of Sustainable FlamesTM, where she combines her operational expertise, horticultural passion, and unwavering dedication to sustainability to redefine luxury in a more eco-conscious and responsible manner.

