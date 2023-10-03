Maximizing Earnings With Certifications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women who possess certifications or licenses not only bridge the traditional wage gap, but they also can even outearn their male counterparts who lack these credentials.

The 2022 BLS Survey's Insights on Wage Parity and the Gender Wage Gap

- Darren Shafae, founder and lead developer at ResumeBlazeSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The recent findings from the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Survey, released on January 25, 2023, provides valuable insights into the significant earning potential of certifications and licenses in today's competitive job market.Key Takeaways.Certifications and licenses can boost weekly income by as much as 30%, a benefit that spans all age groups, races, and genders..The impact of certifications and licenses on earnings starts to taper off as educational levels rise..The data indicates that women with professional credentials not only bridge the existing wage gap, but can surpass the average earnings of men without these qualifications.Addressing the Gender Wage GapThe survey brings to the forefront the transformative role of professional certifications and licenses in narrowing the gender wage divide. While wage discrepancies between men and women have been a long-standing issue, obtaining these credentials offers a clear solution. Women equipped with certifications or licenses can challenge and potentially overcome the entrenched wage structures. As compared to their male counterparts, who lack these credentials, women can outearn them."It's an empowering trend," states Darren Shafae, founder and lead developer at ResumeBlaze. "This study underscores the vital importance of certifications and licenses as tools for professional growth and as catalysts for positive change in addressing the wage gap."The findings emphasize that beyond monetary benefits, these credentials offer industry recognition, continual skill upgradation, and expanded networking opportunities. They also heighten self-confidence. For women, especially, they stand as a way to rewrite wage narratives that have persisted for generations.About ResumeBlazeResumeBlaze stands as a global advocate for job seekers, consistently delivering invaluable tools and research for those in the job market. Our dedicated research team ensures that our offerings remain cutting-edge. With industry-leading services such as our premier resume builder , AI-enhanced cover letter tool, ResumeBlaze has established itself as a trusted partner for those navigating a job search.For more in-depth insights and the complete analysis, visit .

