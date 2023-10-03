Disruptive Futures Institute Launches New Programs For Sustainable Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roger Spitz (Chair Disruptive Futures Institute) updates the market on his bestselling books, the organization's recent milestones and strategic direction.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Six months ago, the Disruptive Futures Institute released its fourth and final Volume from "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption ". The response to the Institute's guidebooks and work has been overwhelming. Roger Spitz, chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute, is taking this opportunity to update the market on his organization's recent milestones and strategic direction.

Sharing Six Milestones After Six Months

Six milestones, six months after publishing the seminal four-volume collection:

1. Bestselling Guidebooks : "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption" sold thousands of copies. The books are now included in many bibliographies for academic programs, and case studies based on frameworks in the books continue to be developed. "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption" reached bestseller and #1 new release in several categories.

2. Media Coverage , Podcasts & Reviews: There was heartwarming media coverage of the Disruptive Futures Institute's research and publications globally, from India to Brazil, UK, Europe, via Australia, the US, Japan, South Korea, and South Africa... Many more rich conversations over the past few months came through some incredible podcasts, which dive deeper into key topics and concepts for listeners to explore, together with short clips, other webinars, and talks.

3. A New Book: Given the reception of "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption", a number of publishers expressed their interest to explore the work further. Roger Spitz is now writing his fifth book to be published by Kogan Page.

4. Scaling & Launching New Programs to Create Sustainable Futures: Inundated with interest for talks, executive education, and courses, the Disruptive Futures Institute will be launching updated programs for organizations, professional certificate courses for individuals, and a flagship initiative for the DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy. Applied research through the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence will expand.

5. Boards & Anticipatory Governance: Programs to train Board Directors on Anticipatory Governance, Foresight Competency & Boards of the Future will be scaled into 2024.

6. Disruptive Thinking Canvas®: Proprietary trademark registration for the Disruptive Thinking Canvas® has been received from the USPTO. After a period of beta testing, the canvases are being rolled out, offering an actionable methodology to uncover and create disruptive futures on your terms, with tools designed to develop new mindsets for becoming change agents.

Curriculum Support, Academic Bibliographies & Bulk Orders

A number of institutions now include the four-volume collection of The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption as part of their course syllabus, bibliographies, and recommended reading. The impact of the guidebooks' frameworks being used in practice, with case studies developed based on them, will be shared in case studies as they are released in journals and other publications in 2024.

To discuss bulk orders or custom curriculum support, please reach out to the Disruptive Futures Institute.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World's Capital for Understanding Disruption & Uncertainty

The Disruptive Futures Institute offers education, strategic foresight, and practitioner research globally, and is now organized into four integrated activities:

- Disruptive Futures Institute (Education): Helping organizations worldwide develop futures intelligence, build foresight capabilities and resiliency through tailored executive education programs, masterclasses, and custom workshops.

- Techistential (Strategic Foresight): Advising leadership teams and their organizations, boards, investors, and policymakers on anticipatory governance, sustainable value creation, and system innovation.

- DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy: Sustainable futures practice and flagship center for climate education.

- Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence: Researching and advising on ethical, existential, and technology foresight.

About the Bestselling Collection

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is Roger Spitz's bestselling four-Volume Collection published by the Disruptive Futures Institute:

- FOUNDATIONS. Volume I - Reframing and Navigating Disruption: How to make sense of our complex, nonlinear, and unpredictable world.

- FRAMEWORKS. Volume II - Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty: Practical frameworks to help you and your business stay relevant in the 21st century.

- YOUR LIFE. Volume III - Beta Your Life: Existence in a Disruptive World: What does constant change and uncertainty mean to you as an individual?

- YOUR BUSINESS. Volume IV - Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation: What does our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world mean for you as a business?

