Lightspeed Announces The Acquisition Of Optionality, A Leading Provider Of Retail Option Trading Solutions

The Optionality mobile trading app provides traders with a menu of predefined option strategies as well as the ability to create their own strategies

- Farid Naib, CEOMORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Holdings LLC, a premier provider of brokerage and trading services, announced today it had purchased the assets of Optionality, including Optionality's mobile trading app. Optionality staff have joined the Lightspeed team.Optionality is a fintech brokerage firm with a modern mobile app that provides a retail trader with a streamlined tool to trade option spreads. These spreads are generated by the Optionality app. The app also provides the user with the ability to build their own option trades with a custom spread builder tool.Options trading activity by retail investors continues to grow year-over-year. Lightspeed has recognized that the aspiring options trader would benefit from a trading system that reduces complexity – a primary barrier to entry into the options market. Multi-legged positions like spreads need extensive research, planning, and calculations using hundreds of data points. This complexity is simplified by using the tools within the Optionality app. Underlying equities and curated pre-packaged option trades with all the necessary metrics and analytics are pre-calculated, showing some of the following:.Max loss, max gain, breakeven price, and percentage move.AI market sentiment, risk levels, bullish/bearish indicators, Greeks.Controlled risk exposure, 3 risk levels, 5 strike prices, risk and reward profiles.Contract expirations from 1 week up to 1 yearLightspeed CEO Farid Naib commented:“We are always looking for ways to support the success of traders. The acquisition of Optionality allows Lightspeed to expand our mobile technology footprint and broaden our client base – both important strategic initiatives for us. We look forward to working on the integration and development roadmap, as we have a lot of exciting plans for the product.”“Optionality is excited to join Lightspeed's experienced team and its suite of products. Together, we will be able to increase the breadth of our products, offerings, and customer base. We are excited to expand our pre-packaged spread strategies to include more advanced strategies and additional trading instruments,” said Alec Baum, CEO of Optionality.Lightspeed plans to introduce live trading on the Optionality platform later this year.About LightspeedLightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, their hallmarks of service, stability, and technological expertise are recognized by traders across the globe. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, ultra-low-latency solutions coupled with world-class service helps traders stay on top of their game - regardless of market conditions.About OptionalityOptionality is a boutique brokerage firm that makes options trading accessible and transparent for retail traders. Founded in 2021, Optionality has focused on bringing innovation and insight into the way retail traders interact with options and the market in general. By providing unique solutions that add value to first-time and experienced traders alike, Optionality is redefining the landscape for retail trading.

