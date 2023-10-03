Super Junction MOSFET Market To Grow At 15.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 10.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Super Junction MOSFET Market , by Type (Surface Mount Type (SMT), Through Hole Type (THT)), by Application (Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter and UPS, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The super junction mosfet market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Super Junction MOSFET (SJ-MOSFET) is an advanced semiconductor device designed to improve on-state performance and address limitations seen in traditional planar MOSFETs. Its distinctive feature lies in the unique alternating P-N junction structure within the drift region, leading to better charge balancing and lower on-resistance. This innovative design enables SJ-MOSFETs to achieve higher voltage ratings and exhibit superior switching characteristics, making them well-suited for high-power applications.

The applications of Super Junction MOSFETs span various industries. They are widely used in power electronics, finding applications in switch-mode power supplies, motor drives, solar inverters, LED drivers, and other high-power industrial settings. Their efficiency in power conversion makes them suitable for renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and data centers.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Super Junction MOSFET Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Super Junction MOSFET Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Super Junction MOSFET industry include:

· Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

· Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

· IceMOS Technology Ltd

· Infineon Technologies

· Magnachip

· PANJIT

· ROHM Semiconductors

· STMicroelectronics

· Toshiba Corporation

· Vishay Intertechnology

End users of SJ-MOSFETs come from diverse industries. In the automotive sector, electric vehicle manufacturers incorporate these devices in powertrains and battery management systems to enhance vehicle performance. Industrial automation companies utilize them in motor drives and high-power control systems. The semiconductor industry employs SJ-MOSFETs in power management and voltage regulation circuits. Additionally, they find use in the energy sector for renewable energy applications. In the realm of consumer electronics, manufacturers leverage SJ-MOSFETs to optimize power usage and prolong battery life. Overall, the efficiency and versatility of superjunction power mosfet enable end users to enhance their products and systems across a wide array of applications.

The super junction MOSFET industry has seen substantial expansion due to the growth in reliance on electrical equipment and machinery. The need for efficient semiconductor devices such as super junction MOSFET market share has surged as various industries have increasingly adopted automation and electrification. These super mosfet are vital in applications involving power conversion and control, such as power supplies, motor drives, inverters, and LED lighting systems.

