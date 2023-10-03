Convergent Imaging Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance For Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Convergent Imaging Solutions, a leader in workflow optimized medical image fusion and nuclear medicine software, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its personalized molecular radiotherapy (MRT) dosimetry module.MRT is a form of radiation therapy in which radiation is delivered to sites of disease via radiopharmaceuticals which target specific molecular receptors. The specificity of MRT makes it well suited to systemic diseases, like metastatic cancer. Dosimetry, the measurement of absorbed tissue dose, can help to determine a patient's suitability for a given radiopharmaceutical, verify whether or not a planned absorbed dose was delivered, assess the risk of normal tissue toxicity, and help derive dose-response relationships for a given therapy.“While developing our dosimetry module, we collaborated with multiple researchers and clinicians in nuclear medicine, enabling us to create a flexible dosimetry tool that accommodates a variety of practical workflows”, said Mathew A. Thomas, President and CEO of Convergent Imaging Solutions.“Our goal is to serve the nuclear medicine community with tools that meet their individual needs, and this module is another example. It supports activity measurements from planar, SPECT and PET images, and allows for patient-specific organ mass adjustments. It includes deep-learning based organ segmentation to automate activity and volume measurements. The curve fitting tools contain a number of fit options, and are fast and accurate. They support multi-time point pharmacokinetic modeling as well as single-time point modeling for research use. The dose calculations are instantaneous and the results can be easily formatted into comprehensive dosimetry reports.”Convergent Imaging Solutions will display its dosimetry module at the upcoming Canadian Association of Nuclear Medicine (CANM) show in Ottawa, Canada, and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) trade show in Chicago.Founded in 2007, Convergent Imaging Solutions is based in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, contact , or call 613 212 0063, or visit .

