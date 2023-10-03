New Handmade E-Commerce Business, My Community Made, Reaches 5,000 Registered Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing in popularity due to its no-transaction fee business model, My Community Made has just hit the milestone of 5,000 registered users.

WALES, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- My Community Made is an e-commerce website for crafters and artists to sell their products. The website is growing in popularity because of its unorthodox business structure. Typically, sellers on e-commerce sites are encouraged to list many products and perform most of their marketing themselves. There is also typically an expectation that the seller will be paying listing fees, transaction fees, referral/advertising fees and more.Since the site launched last year, My Community Made has been pioneering a completely different business model. Instead of paying fees, sellers sign up for subscription tiers based on the number of products they plan on listing. After signing up, the only fee the seller ever sees deducted from their sales is the payment processing fee charged by Stripe or PayPal. My Community Made uses the monthly fees collected to power the marketing and advertising for the platform to bring in new users. There are currently two tiers available for sellers to purchase, the free tier allows potential sellers to use all of the features of the site and list up to five products, while the paid $5/month tier allows the seller to list up to fifty products and increases the amount of traffic that sellers receives through paid Google and Facebook advertising.Sellers on the site have a full analytics dashboard, where they can see exactly how much traffic the platform is bringing in for them. For technically savvy sellers, they are also able to fully edit their search engine optimization for their products and their store, using the analytics data in the dashboard as a guide for how their current search engine optimization is performing.The site hit 1,000 registered users in January of this year, and since then the company has made many improvements to the site. These improvements include a full website redesign, an automated shipping system upgrade and a mechanism for sellers to "boost" individual products on the site. These boosted products are turned into Facebook and Google ads that bring in more traffic for that sellers and typically cost as little as $3-4.The site is owned by a small Massachusetts web development company, Fisher Tech Solutions LLC . Fisher Tech Solutions LLC is run by a husband and wife team and primarily assists small businesses with online advertising and marketing.

Edward Fisher Jr

Fisher Tech Solutions LLC

+1 774-452-5647

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube