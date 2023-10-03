Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua's Survival Guide Receives International Recognition Through The NYC Big Book Award®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Distinguished Favorite: Life Interrupted, Dr. Dua's Survival Guide

Dr. Manu Dua

NYC Big Book Award 2023 Distinguished Favorite

Dr. Parul Dua Makkar

Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua's Survival Guide

The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua's Survival Guide" by Dr Manu Dua, Foreword and Epilogue by Dr. Parul Dua Makkar.

- Dr. Manu DuaBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Parul D. Makkar is the founder of P.D.M Family Dental, on Long Island, New York. She completed her Bachelor of Science from University of Central Oklahoma, Magna Cum Laude and then DDS from University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, in 2003. After relocating to New York from Canada, she then completed GPR training from Staten Island University Hospital. Dr. Makkar is the recipient of the Denobi Awards 2022 as well as LI Excellence in Healthcare 2022. She also received the Hometown Hero and Healthcare Hero and was recognized as a Women of Inspiration by the Indian American forum. Dr. Makkar has a podcast, Life Interrupted Dr. Dua's Survival Guide, that complements the book. She is dedicated to educating doctors and patients about risk factors; and organizes annual events to further educate the public on the prevention and advocating for early diagnosis of oral cancer. She is currently serving as American Dental Association's wellness ambassador.This fall, the NYC Big Book Award recognized ​"Life Interrupted" subtitled "Dr. Dua's Survival Guide" by Dr Manu Dua, Foreword and Epilogue by Dr. Parul Dua Makkar as a Distinguished Favorite. The annual competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Dr. Parul Dua Makkar published ​"Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua's Survival Guide" by her late brother Dr. Manu Dua (and fellow dentist) who lost his battle with oral cancer. The book is a number of blogs he wrote about his experience and thoughts on life during his illness. These vignettes were meant to be shared, provide insight and inspirations to the living. The array of topics and perceptions earned "Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua's Survival Guide" the status of Distinguished Favorite in the Cross Genre category.In Dr. Parul Dua Makkar own words explains the book:THIS IS THE STORY OF MY YOUNGER BROTHER, DR. MANU DUA, WHO BATTLED ORAL CANCER FOR ALMOST TWO YEARS.These are a series of blogs that he penned when faced with his own mortality at the young age of 34. He had accepted and made peace with his fate. These blogs are filled with much depth and wisdom. It chronicles his realization of life and what and who truly matters.May these blogs serve as a gentle reminder to not take life for granted. That no matter what we plan, things are out of our control, call it our fate or destiny. That through the darkest of times, there is still hope, and the power of the human spirit through adversities prevails.May you find comfort in his words should you or your loved ones walk this difficult road.The book was judged against an impressive roster of international and domestic entries. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”To view the list of distinguished favorites, visitJoin us for Spring 2024, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsAbout Dr. Parul D. MakkarParul Dua Makkar is a dentist and owner of PDM Family Dental in Jericho, N.Y. Committed to raising awareness about oral cancer, she provides comprehensive dental services and emphasizes the importance of early detection and prevention.Dr. Parul Dua Makkar's life took a different trajectory when she lost her younger only sibling and fellow dentist Dr. Manu Dua to oral cancer. Following his death, Parul now devotes her time to educating doctors and patients about risk factors, prevention, and early detection and treatment of oral cancer. Parul is a frequent contributor to publications both in dentistry and beyond. She also co-authors healthcare journal articles. She is regularly requested as an expert for others' podcasts in addition to facilitating her own. Speaking to audiences across the nation, she shares her experience and knowledge while guiding audiences in developing their understanding, skills, and preventive solutions.

