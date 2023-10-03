AGC Georgia To Host Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge For High School Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students to compete in a variety of construction trades at the Cobb County Civic Center

- AGC Georgia CEO Mike DunhamATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is excited to host construction students from high schools in nine local counties for the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge . The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center (548 South Marietta Pkwy SE).This Skills Challenge is one of eight regional events held throughout Georgia that will host over 2,300 students from nearly 100 schools. Competitions held at the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge are: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, fine furniture/woodworking, HVACR, masonry, plumbing and welding.With over 130 students participating in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge, several hundred additional students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.“Skills Challenges allow high school students enrolled in construction programs an opportunity to showcase their trade talents in a 'game day' atmosphere,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said.“For some competitors, this event is a 'Friday Night Lights' experience with the opportunity to receive job offers from participating industry representatives. Each year, we are proud to partner with amazing member contracting firms to showcase rewarding construction career opportunities to student competitors and observers.”Students from construction programs in the following counties are invited to compete in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding.Students who are members of SkillsUSA Georgia and compete in carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding at this event are eligible to earn a bid to the State Leadership and Skills Competition (SLSC) planned for February 2024.For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit .

