Azerbaijani FM Discusses With Archbishop Defense Of Rights Of All People Of Garabagh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld and the Archbishop of
Canterbury Justin Welby, Azernews reports, citing
a post on X by the British Ambassador.
The British Ambassador noted that the sides changed opinions on
important issues. He also added that the meeting discussed ongoing
humanitarian aid and the protection of the rights of all residents
of Garabagh.
