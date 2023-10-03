Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Anniversary Of Organization Of Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on the anniversary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

"On this day 14 years ago, the Nakhchivan Agreement was signed becoming the basis of what later emerged as the Organization of Turkic States. We sincerely congratulate the brotherly Turkic world on the occasion of the Turkic States Cooperation Day!" the Azerbaijani ministry said in a post on X.