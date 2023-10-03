Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Anniversary Of Organization Of Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on the
anniversary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
"On this day 14 years ago, the Nakhchivan Agreement was signed
becoming the basis of what later emerged as the Organization of
Turkic States. We sincerely congratulate the brotherly Turkic world
on the occasion of the Turkic States Cooperation Day!" the
Azerbaijani ministry said in a post on X.
