Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Anniversary Of Organization Of Turkic States


10/3/2023 10:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on the anniversary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

"On this day 14 years ago, the Nakhchivan Agreement was signed becoming the basis of what later emerged as the Organization of Turkic States. We sincerely congratulate the brotherly Turkic world on the occasion of the Turkic States Cooperation Day!" the Azerbaijani ministry said in a post on X.

MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107180818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search