Corrupted Congressmen Resort To New Provocation Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Akbar Hasanov, Day
Everything about this news is funny. As the Armenian media
happily report,“Nancy Pelosi and 75 members of the US Congress
called on the presidential administration to impose sanctions on
Azerbaijan, stop US military assistance to Baku, provide
humanitarian assistance to the population“forcibly displaced from
Nagorno-Karabakh”, and place international observers in the Lachin
“corridor”".
Lies, as we see, here sit on lies and drive with lies. As we
have already mentioned in previous publications, the United Nations
(UN) has not recorded any evidence of negative behavior towards the
Armenian residents of Garabagh, who leave these territories of
their own free will and move to Armenia. This has already been
stated by the representative of the UN High Commissioner for
Refugees in Armenia, Kavita Belani.
In addition, the UN mission, which recently visited the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan, published a final statement.“In the places
it visited, the mission did not detect damage to civilian public
infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, as well
as cultural and religious sites. The mission saw that the
government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is preparing to resume
medical services and some public services in the city,” the
statement reads.
But that was not all. The statement also said that the mission
had not received any complaints from either local residents
interviewed or interlocutors regarding incidents of violence
against civilians since the ceasefire. Additionally, while passing
through Aghdam, the mission noted the destruction in that city
during the Armenian occupation and the need for mine clearance, as
well as reconstruction efforts undertaken by the Azerbaijani
government.
This alone is enough to understand how absurd, cynical and
smelling a mile away of Armenian cognac and dollars the initiative
of the American congressmen led by Nancy Pelosi looks. But I'll add
one more important fact here so that“their stupidity can be seen
by everyone.” The fact is that even the US State Department refused
to call the departure of Armenians from the Garabagh economic
region of Azerbaijan“ethnic cleansing”.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States
takes allegations of "ethnic cleansing," "genocide" and other
atrocities seriously: "We are aware of the situation. We will not
hesitate to take appropriate action to respond to allegations of
atrocities and bring those responsible to justice." "When we have
evidence that it happened. But, as always, the decision to commit
genocide or ethnic cleansing is a deliberate, fact-based process. I
certainly can't talk about that right now."
Actually, the Garabagh Armenians cannot even be called refugees.
“They (Garabagh Armenians) are actually entering the country whose
passport they hold (Armenia), so they are not refugees,” said
world-renowned regional security expert Robert Cutler about the
return of Garabagh Armenians to Armenia. And this is the truth that
biased American congressmen do not want to hear.
Their goal is simple and obvious - to help Armenia, which lost
the war, feel at least something resembling the taste of victory in
its mouth. At least in the form of condemnation of Azerbaijan. Such
attempts failed twice in the UN Security Council. And now, as we
see, there is an attack through the American Congress. At the same
time, there are steps that run counter to the national interests of
the United States. Severing relations with the leading state of the
South Caucasus, which is Azerbaijan, in addition to the obvious
complication of relations with Turkiye, which plays an
indispensable role for the United States - and all this for the
whim of a bunch of biased American congressmen?!
Yes, each of them carries a price tag. We all already know the
price of Nancy Pelosi. In particular, her visit to Yerevan cost
Armenian taxpayers $120 million. Of which $50 million is a one-time
contribution to the Democratic Party, and the balance of $25
million is the cost of the visit itself, including flights and
security for 72 hours. This is a perfect example of political
corruption. But in the USA they prefer to pretend that this is not
so.
They generally pretend that they do not see the US Armenian
diaspora buying up congressmen and senators. Even after some of
them, like the notorious Menendez, are caught taking bribes and
receive serious charges against them, including charges of trading
in secrets of national importance. Considering all this, we are
faced with only one question - how much did this entire
anti-Azerbaijani campaign cost the Armenian diaspora in the United
States? We are talking, I suspect, about hundreds of millions of
dollars. Which would be better spent on direct and open assistance
from the Armenian diaspora in the United States for the Armenian
minority in Garabagh. But the fact of the matter is that they crave
something completely different. They are working on how to reignite
the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. And now we will see whether the
White House will follow the lead of these provocateurs. In my
opinion, it is unlikely that the United States can afford such a
luxury. Armenia, even if there is an attempt to encourage it for
the adoption of the Rome Statute, was not, is not and will not be
for the United States a state equal in importance to Azerbaijan,
and even more so to the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem.
