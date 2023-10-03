Finland Preparing New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government of Finland is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen announced this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Our next defence materiel package is under preparation,” the Minister for Foreign Affairs wrote.

Elina Valtonen named Ukraine“our largest development partner.”

“Finland and the EU will support Ukraine for as long as needed,” she wrote.

According to her, Finland has already contributed almost 2 billion euros to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, last week Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen said that it is unlikely that Russia will transform into a peaceful democracy following the change of its leader, and the West should "prepare for the worst."