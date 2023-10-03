Reconstruction Of Kyiv Region: United24 And LUN Create Interactive Map

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fundraising platform United24 and the LUN company have created an interactive map where you can follow the reconstruction of 18 houses destroyed in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"People from all over the world will be able to watch the reconstruction of 18 houses in the Kyiv region. Thousands of Ukrainians have been left homeless as a result of the war. United24 and the IT company LUN have launched a joint project to speed up the restoration of some of them," the statement said.

Currently, the platform for the 'Vidbudova Ukrayiny' project is raising funds to restore the destroyed 18 apartment buildings in the cities of the Kyiv region.

President Zelensky takes part in EU-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' meeting in

The organizers emphasize that another UAH 28 million remains to be raised for five buildings, and the new joint project is designed to speed up the collection of donations.

"An interactive map with photos and 3D visualizations of the houses is available on the United24 website. Anyone can visit the site, choose any of the 18 houses, learn the stories of their residents, view the damage, and donate to the reconstruction," the statement said.

As reported, the official fundraising platform United24 was created on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky to bring together opinion leaders from around the world to help Ukraine. United24 ambassadors include actors and directors, athletes and artists, scientists and writers.