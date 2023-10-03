Two People Injured As Russians Shell Bilozerka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Bilozerka community in Kherson region, injuring two people.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers also shelled Bilozerka community," the report says.
It is noted that two people - a man and a woman - received shrapnel injuries. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged. Read also:
Russian forces launch airstrike on Antonivka
As Ukrinform reported, as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Antonivka in the suburbs of Kherson, one person was killed and four were injured.
