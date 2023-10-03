Zelensky Visits Brigades Fighting In Kupiansk-Lyman Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the brigades performing tasks in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction and discussed the operational situation and needs with the commanders.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Today we are visiting our brigades that are performing combat missions in one of the hottest directions -

Kupiansk-Lyman. The 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after 'Oleksa Dovbush, and the 25th Airborne Brigade 'Sicheslav'," the President said.

Zelensky also discussed the operational situation on the battlefield, pressing issues and needs with the brigades and combatants.

"Each of our combat brigades, each warrior who destroys the occupants, with every step forward, asserts that the Ukrainian victory will certainly come. You are the power. Thank you for your service!" the Head of State emphasized.











































































































































As reported, in the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops are increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region, searching for weaknesses in Ukrainian defense.