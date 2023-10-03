Prosecutor General's Office Talks Sentence Of Terrorist Who Attacked Azerbaijan's Embassy In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan closely follows progress of the criminal case over the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy, investigated in Iran, and regularly communicates with the Iranian side on this issue, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend .

The press service made the remark commenting on media and social networks posts about the mentioned attacker being sentenced to death in Iran.

"In accordance with the legislation of Iran, the investigation of the criminal case has been completed, and it has been sent to the court for consideration. The prosecutor has demanded the most severe punishment for the accused. However, at present, the court has not yet reached a final decision. We hope that a fair verdict will be reached in the near future in the case, and the guilty party will receive the deserved punishment," the press service said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Previous reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.