Prosecutor General's Office Talks Sentence Of Terrorist Who Attacked Azerbaijan's Embassy In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Prosecutor
General's Office of Azerbaijan closely follows progress of the
criminal case over the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy, investigated
in Iran, and regularly communicates with the Iranian side on this
issue, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told
Trend .
The press service made the remark commenting on media and social
networks posts about the mentioned attacker being sentenced to
death in Iran.
"In accordance with the legislation of Iran, the investigation
of the criminal case has been completed, and it has been sent to
the court for consideration. The prosecutor has demanded the most
severe punishment for the accused. However, at present, the court
has not yet reached a final decision. We hope that a fair verdict
will be reached in the near future in the case, and the guilty
party will receive the deserved punishment," the press service
said.
An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran
on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out
to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative
building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.
Previous reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were
two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the
man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to
the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain
the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to
kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards.
The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently
being investigated.
Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials
from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the
attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in
Tehran.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107180811
