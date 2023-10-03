Kazakhstan Officially Joins World Road Association

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. An agreement was
signed between the World Road Association PIARC and the National
Committee of PIARC in Kazakhstan as part of the XXVII World Road
Congress in Prague, Trend reports.
During the document signing ceremony, Minister of Transport of
the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, informed
representatives of the World Road Association (PIARC) about the
development and construction of highways, as well as upcoming
plans.
The document was signed by the President of the World Road
Association PIARC Nazir Alli and the Chairman of the National
Committee of the World Road Association PIARC in Kazakhstan, Berik
Kamaliyev.
It is expected that this agreement will contribute to the
development of the country's road industry.
This international platform serves to facilitate the interaction
of experts and the exchange of experience in the field of roads and
road infrastructure. Joining the association provides an
opportunity to gain access to modern technical developments and
industry documentation.
The XXVII World Road Congress, organized by the World Road
Association, takes place October 2–6 in Prague, Czech Republic.
