Uzbekcosmos Becomes Member Of International Astronautical Federation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3. Uzbekistan's
Uzbekcosmos space agency has become a full member of the
International Astronautical Federation (IAF), Trend reports.
This was announced during the regular meeting of the General
Assembly of IAF at the 74th International Astronautics Congress
held in Baku.
The inclusion of Uzbekistan in the IAF membership provides the
following opportunities:
- expansion of cooperation with leading international
organizations in the space industry
- recognition of Uzbekistan by the global space
society
- financial benefits and preferences
- the possibility of using the IAF electronic library free
of charge
The International Astronautical Federation is an international
non-governmental, non-profit scientific organization that deals
with the problems of exploration of space for peaceful purposes, as
well as issues of rocket technology and space.
The organization was founded in 1950 at the first International
Astronautics Congress in Paris by the heads of 8 countries that
include Austria, Argentina, Great Britain, and Denmark, as well as
Spain, France, Germany, and Sweden.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107180808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.