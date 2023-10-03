Uzbekcosmos Becomes Member Of International Astronautical Federation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3. Uzbekistan's Uzbekcosmos space agency has become a full member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), Trend reports.

This was announced during the regular meeting of the General Assembly of IAF at the 74th International Astronautics Congress held in Baku.

The inclusion of Uzbekistan in the IAF membership provides the following opportunities:

- expansion of cooperation with leading international organizations in the space industry

- recognition of Uzbekistan by the global space society

- financial benefits and preferences

- the possibility of using the IAF electronic library free of charge

The International Astronautical Federation is an international non-governmental, non-profit scientific organization that deals with the problems of exploration of space for peaceful purposes, as well as issues of rocket technology and space.

The organization was founded in 1950 at the first International Astronautics Congress in Paris by the heads of 8 countries that include Austria, Argentina, Great Britain, and Denmark, as well as Spain, France, Germany, and Sweden.