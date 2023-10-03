Azerbaijan Continues Joint Tactical Exercises With Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.
The "Khazri-2023"
joint tactical exercises held in Azerbaijan with the participation
of warships and servicemen of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval
Forces continue, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
During the briefing held according to the training plan, the
participants were given information on safety rules, tasks to be
fulfilled, and their execution sequence, as well as other necessary
aspects.
Then tasks on various episodes were worked out with the military
personnel and warships of the Naval Forces of both countries, and
combat interoperability between them was developed.
The military personnel involved in the training exercises
successfully accomplished all the assigned tasks.
The exercises will last until October 8.
