Renewing Of Bridge Over Azerbaijan's Gudyalchay River Embarks (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Cleaning of the
adjacent territory has already been carried out, and construction
of a new bridge has been started in place of the automobile bridge
destroyed by heavy flooding in Gudyalchay village at the 27th
kilometer of the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama highway-the state border
with Russia, Trend reports.
Immediately after the collapse of the bridge, employees of the
State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were attracted to the territory,
and additional security measures were taken.
The leadership of the agency and employees of specialized
institutions studied the situation on the spot, and it was decided
to build a new highway bridge here. In this regard, special
equipment was brought to the territory, and work started.
According to the State Road Agency, the piling work on the outer
piers of the bridge has been completed; preparation for the piling
work on the middle piers and the installation of formwork for the
construction of the outer piers are underway.
As a reminder, drivers can use the road passing through
Gimilgishlak village in Khachmaz district as a temporary
alternative road. Additional security measures have been taken in
connection with the traffic on the mentioned road. Information
signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road
from the sides of Khachmaz and Khudat.
