Renewing Of Bridge Over Azerbaijan's Gudyalchay River Embarks (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Cleaning of the adjacent territory has already been carried out, and construction of a new bridge has been started in place of the automobile bridge destroyed by heavy flooding in Gudyalchay village at the 27th kilometer of the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama highway-the state border with Russia, Trend reports.

Immediately after the collapse of the bridge, employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were attracted to the territory, and additional security measures were taken.

The leadership of the agency and employees of specialized institutions studied the situation on the spot, and it was decided to build a new highway bridge here. In this regard, special equipment was brought to the territory, and work started.

According to the State Road Agency, the piling work on the outer piers of the bridge has been completed; preparation for the piling work on the middle piers and the installation of formwork for the construction of the outer piers are underway.

As a reminder, drivers can use the road passing through Gimilgishlak village in Khachmaz district as a temporary alternative road. Additional security measures have been taken in connection with the traffic on the mentioned road. Information signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road from the sides of Khachmaz and Khudat.