Azersky-2 Satellite To Be Produced In Azerbaijan


10/3/2023 10:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Azersky-2 satellite will be produced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107180805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search