FedEx Express Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions for the Energy Industry at ADIPEC

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 3, 2023: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is presenting its innovative shipping solutions for the energy industry at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), held from October 2 to 5, 2023, under the theme ‘Decarbonizing. Faster. Together’.



In the energy industry, the timely shipment of machinery is essential to avoid costly downtime and keep critical equipment running. To meet the demands of the industry for speed, reliability, and accuracy, FedEx provides value-add solutions that combine a well-established global air and ground network with services such as enhanced transit times with International Priority® (IP), Dangerous Goods (DG) shipping, as well as a dedicated team that offers special handling of the critical shipment. This makes FedEx an ideal choice for the urgent shipping needs of the energy industry.



The wide range of FedEx shipping solutions for the energy industry also includes a dedicated truck fleet utilizing the Middle East Road Network, capable of accommodating diverse customer shipping requirements, ranging from large machinery components to specialized equipment. Additionally, FedEx offers extended visibility into the transportation of goods with real-time tracking and tracing available on fedex.com, using GPS-enabled trucks and 24/7 network monitoring through a control tower.



Visit FedEx Express booth #13191 in Hall 13 during ADIPEC, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.



For more information on FedEx services in the UAE or to track a FedEx shipment, please visit fedex.com/ae.



