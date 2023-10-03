Diving Tourism Market To Reach $16.9 Billion, By 2032 At 15.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global the diving tourism market is driven by availability of rich and pristine underwater habitats, coral reefs, shipwrecks, and aquatic organisms. PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diving Tourism Market by Type (Deep Diving, Drift Diving, Wreck Diving, and Free Diving), Gender (Male and Female), and End User (Solo, Family, Friends, Couples, and Corporate Groups), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the diving tourism market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2032. Download Sample Copy of Report: Diving tourism includes scuba diving and undersea exploration. It allows travelers to explore the fascinating world under the sea. The majority of dive tourism happens in less developed countries of the tropics. Prime determinants of growth The diving tourism market is driven by factors such as growing interest in adventure tourism and mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry. However, increase in terrorism and crime rate, political uncertainty, and increase in accidents and deaths of divers restrict market growth. Moreover, the growth of sustainable tourism practices offers new opportunities in the coming years. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3,884.4 million Market Size in 2032 $16,914.3 million CAGR 15.9

% No. of Pages in Report 252 Segments covered Type, Gender, End User, and Region Drivers Growing interest in adventure tourism Mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry High penetration of Internet and social media sites Opportunities Sustainable Tourism Practices Heavy investment for better infrastructure Restraints Increase in terrorism and crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities Increase in accidents and deaths of divers

The deep diving segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the deep diving segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing participation in adventure activities along with the experiences of photography and videography has increased the popularity of deep diving. The wreck diving segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The male segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on gender, the male segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the affordability of diving certification classes and specialized training programs has made scuba accessible for males, regardless of whether they are novice or experienced divers. The female segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The solo segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the end user, the solo segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in awareness of the necessity of environmentally conscious and sustainable vacation experiences in recent years has motivated individuals to discover the enthralling undersea world with a renewed concern for marine conservation. The couple segment held the major CAGR of 18.1% in 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global diving tourism market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Tourism has emerged as an essential part of the modern hospitality industry and economy in the North America region. The North America diving tourism market is driven by rise in the trend of authenticity among travelers in the region. The Asia-Pacific region held the major CAGR of 17.1% in 2032.

Leading Market Players: -



Ultimate Dive Travel

Dive-The-World

PADI

ZuBlu Ltd.

Fly & Sea Dive Adventures

Entrada Travel Group

Scuba Travel

Bluewater Travel

The Natural Travel Collection Ltd. Caradonna Dive Adventures.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the diving tourism market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

