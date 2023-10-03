North America is Dominating Wheelchair Industry

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global wheelchair market is experiencing growth according to P&S Intelligence. This growth can be ascribed to the rising count of elderly patients, refining healthcare infrastructure, advancing post-treatment facilities, and the growing occurrence of obesity. Furthermore, the growing cases of spinal cord injuries (SCIs) and highway accidents have further boosted industry development.



In recent years, the manual category led the wheelchair industry, on the basis of type. This is primarily because of the reduced price of a manual wheelchair and it aids in fuelling confidence among operators in overpowering the psychological fear of helplessness.



In the coming few years, the standard category is projected to experience the fastest development in the wheelchair industry, on the basis of modality.



This can be credited to the numerous advantages provided by standard wheelchairs, including well-organized long indoor and outdoor maneuverability, comfort, weight distribution, speed, and moving and pressure relief from long-sitting hours. Additionally, their parts are simply available and these are mainly built to endure normal daily activities.



In recent years, the adult category had a larger share of the wheelchair market, on the basis of the end user. This is primarily because of the high occurrence of spinal injuries, trunk/neck weakness, and neuromuscular syndromes among adults, as compared to children. This has moved to the advanced acceptance of wheelchairs by adult operators.



In the past few years, the institutional category had a larger share in the wheelchair industry, on the basis of application. The category is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming few years.



This is primarily credited to the quickly growing count of accidents, which need wheelchairs in case of medical emergencies. Moreover, the increasing need for wheelchairs during post-operative care in health care amenities is boosting the industry development in this category.



On the basis of distribution channels, the wheelchair industry is divided into retail and e-commerce. Between the two, e-commerce is projected to be the quicker-rising category in the coming few years. This can be credited to the fondness of customers to Analise the item before purchasing it online, and the high obtainability of different kinds of wheelchairs on online websites.



North America is dominating the market and it is projected to continue showing this trend in the future as well. This can be credited to the growing count of elderly patients, mainly in the U.S., which has formed a high requirement for wheelchairs, as these are needed by aging people facing mobility problems.



Hence, the rising count of elderly patients, refining healthcare infrastructure, advancing post-treatment facilities, and growing occurrence of obesity are the major factors contributing to the growth of the wheelchair market.



