Enhancing Cooperation Between Seychelles And The European Union

Enhancement of existing cooperation was discussed during the meeting between the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Mauritius and Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Oskar Benedikt and the Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Vivianne Fock Tave at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Monday 2nd

October 2023.

Principal Secretary Fock Tave expressed her appreciation for the ongoing support extended by the EU towards Seychelles' socioeconomic development through its various programmes, particularly in relation to the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement and the strengthening of institutions in the fields of good governance, including anti-money laundering (AML), anti-corruption and taxation.

“We look forward to

the signing of the Financing Agreement of European Solidarity Action with Seychelles (EnSEL) Cooperation Facility, exploring avenues to consolidate the collaborative progress made and to equally coordinate our efforts in other mutually beneficial undertakings”

she added.

The Government of Seychelles is equally grateful to the support of the EU in the maritime security domain, the sustainable development of the fisheries sector and the blue economy, and our overall efforts towards ocean conservation. The Principal Secretary stated that“Maritime security remains one of our Government's main concerns and the support of EUNAVFOR's Operation Atalanta is crucial in combating maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean.

Ambassador Benedikt stated that he“will endeavour to continue to build on the work began by his predecessor and assist Seychelles to secure financing under the Regional Programmes, including programmes that provide solutions for climate adaptation and climate mitigation.”

He added that the EU Political Dialogue, scheduled for Thursday 5th

October 2023 should be one that is open, where participating member states can combine their actions.

