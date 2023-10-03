Niger: 29 Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack Near Mali Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGERIA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Niger's defense ministry announced Tuesday that 29 soldiers were killed in an attack by armed rebels targeting an army center in the Tabatol region, located west of the country, near the border with Mali, and a three-day national mourning period was declared.

Two other soldiers were wounded, said the Nigerien defense ministry in a televised statement, adding that dozens of attackers were killed without revealing their number or the party responsible for the attack.

The soldiers were targeted by "the use of improvised explosive devices and kamikaze vehicles by around 100 terrorists in vehicles and on motorcycles," the same source confirmed.

This is considered one of the bloodiest attacks since officers seized power in a military coup on July 26, as Niger, like its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, is waging a war against armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State, which led to thousands of deaths and over two million people displaced in the Sahel region of West Africa. (end)

