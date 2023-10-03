Spanish King Nominates Pedro Sanchez For Premiership Bid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Spanish King Felipe VI on Tuesday nominated acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez to face a parliamentary vote for a new mandate after his conservative rival failed in his bid to become premier last week, lower house speaker Francina Armengol said.

This came in a press conference by Armegol in the Spanish House of Representatives, following her meeting with King Felipe, noting that the Spanish King proposed nominating the outgoing Prime Minister to gain the confidence of the House of Representatives.

In an inconclusive general election, Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers Party secured fewer seats than the conservatives of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, but Sanchez has been adamant that he can muster enough support for his candidacy.

This comes at the end of the second round of consultations conducted by the Spanish King with the leaders of the parliamentary political forces, after Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the conservative People's Party last week fell short of the majority required to become prime minister.

Sanchez or any other candidate must reach agreements with other parties before November 27, otherwise the House of Representatives will be dissolved and new elections will be held in January 14. (end)

