Dubai Welcomes the Ultimate K-Beauty Experience with the Grand Opening of 'K-BEAUTY ON DUBAI'

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) “K BEAUTY ON DUBAI”, the first multi-brand Korean premium cosmetics store in the UAE, has opened its doors on the first floor of Burjuman Mall. The store promises to redefine beauty in the region with a curated selection of premium Korean cosmetics, backed by the support of the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

The opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Ryu Je Seung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates; Moon Byung Jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea to Dubai; Lee Young Ho, General Manager of Korea Health Industry Development Institute in Abu Dhabi; Yang Ki Mo, Regional President of KOTRA MENA Head Office Dubai in the UAE; Mohammad Al Kassim, Director of Investment Attraction of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; influential figures from the UAE business community, cosmetics distributors, and prominent influencers who will play a pivotal role in promoting the brands.

Dubai, with its cosmopolitan atmosphere and expatriates consisting of over 80 per cent of the local population, offers a vibrant market for premium cosmetics. In a city where shopping malls are the hub of daily life, the strategic placement of "K BEAUTY ON" within Burjuman Mall makes it easily accessible to a large demographic, including the thriving youth population, office-goers, and residents connected by the city's extensive metro network.

As the beauty industry continues to thrive in the dynamic city of Dubai, "K BEAUTY ON DUBAI" promises to set new standards in premium cosmetics, offering a unique blend of quality products and immersive cultural experiences.

Lee Young Ho, General Manager of Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) UAE, said, "The high interest in Korean Wave such as K-POP and K-Drama across the globe is also extending to the Middle East and UAE markets, and the opening of the Korean cosmetics promotion store at Burjuman mall in Dubai, UAE, will lead to the expansion of Korean cosmetics exports to the UAE and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) markets.

"We are thrilled to launch 'K-BEAUTY ON DUBAI,'" said CEO Ms. Jung Sook Chun. "I believe “K-BEAUTY ON” is more than just a cosmetics store; it's a cultural hub where we'll organize various events to promote Korean culture, fostering a deeper connection with the local community. Our vision extends beyond beauty; it's about sharing the essence of Korean culture with Dubai."

