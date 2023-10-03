CMC Networks Partners with Webber Wentzel to Upgrade and Secure its Network Infrastructure Across South Africa

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) CMC Networks is providing the Big Five law firm with enhanced levels of network security, scalability, availability and control to boost customer experiences.



Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 October 2023 – CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa, has been selected by Webber Wentzel to upgrade its network infrastructure across South Africa. Webber Wentzel is one of the Big Five law firms in South Africa which involves the handling of very sensitive customer data. CMC Networks designed an end-to-end network solution to boost efficiencies and further enhance data security for Webber Wentzel’s customers.



CMC Networks updated the law firm’s wide-area network (WAN) to a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN), as well as enhancing its local-area network (LAN), Wi-Fi and cloud technologies. Webber Wentzel benefits from an ultra-secure, full meshed Juniper Session Smart Router (SSR) SD-WAN with high availability nodes at its Cape Town and Sandton offices to boost customer experiences, as well as a virtual appliance in Microsoft Azure. CMC Networks implemented a Juniper vSRX virtual firewall in Azure to secure all Internet traffic moving across Webber Wentzel’s network, with a combination of Zero-Trust Security and L3-L7 application control functionality at various waypoints throughout the network.



“We understand the unique needs of the legal sector and created a solution that delivers high-performance connectivity matched with security and privacy. Webber Wentzel benefits from networking expertise matched with local knowledge and delivery. When managing ultra-sensitive data, how you deploy and manage your network is critical,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “Enterprises across Africa continue to choose CMC Networks because of our service, support, and ability to deliver solutions wherever our customers operate. No matter what vertical industry they’re in, we collaborate and create solutions that serve their specific requirements.”



The SD-WAN was delivered using CMC Networks’ dual IP Premier Direct Internet Access (DIA) service, providing the highest level of SLA to Webber Wentzel, with ultra-low latencies for an enhanced customer experience. CMC also designed a full stack Juniper LAN and WiFi solution powered by Juniper’s Mist AI. The solution combines enterprise-grade ethernet switches and Wi-Fi 6 access points that deliver data to the Mist AI platform, giving unparalleled insights into the local LAN and WAN to improve performance, security and user experience for Webber Wentzel. “At Webber Wentzel, the security, privacy and confidentiality of our customers’ data is always front and centre,” said Warren Hero, Chief Information Officer at Webber Wentzel. “With cyber threats constantly on the rise, it’s never been more important for us to adapt and upgrade our network to keep up with the changing threat landscape. Partnering with CMC Networks has enabled us to not only provide new levels of security for our customers, but also improve network efficiencies to enhance our customers’ experiences when working with us.”



CMC is also designing and implementing a new contact centre and back-office voice solution for Webber Wentzel based on Microsoft Teams. The solution will use a cloud PBX and SIP trunks to handle inbound voice traffic and direct it to Microsoft Teams and the appropriate user. It will all run over the new network infrastructure with superior Quality of Service (QoS) and application steering capabilities to ensure the best possible user experience, with the entire solution delivered as a fully managed service by CMC.



