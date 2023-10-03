A10 Networks to Showcase Solutions for a ‘Secure and Available Digital World’ at GITEX GLOBAL 2023

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 3RD October, 2023: A10 Networks today announced its presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 taking place in October and will exhibit on its partner Ingram Micro’s stand. The company’s participation will be centered around the theme of ‘empowering regional enterprises with the most secure and available digital experience’ by providing business-critical networks and applications that are secure, available, and efficient.



A10 will demonstrate its entire portfolio of on-premises and cloud-native security and infrastructure solutions designed to drive digital resilience and protect enterprise applications and infrastructure against cyber attacks. The company’s focus will be on educating GITEX trade visitors about the latest and most innovative strategies and solutions to optimize, accelerate, and secure applications and networks for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations.



Amr Alashaal, Regional Vice President - Middle East at A10 Networks comments, “A10 helps secure critical service provider and enterprise networks against modern cyberattacks. In addition our solutions support efficient and effective cloud operating models with application security and availability, and simplify IT operations with connected intelligence, automation, machine learning, AIOps and DevOps/SecOps tools. We are looking forward to bringing these innovative technologies to GITEX, the world’s largest tech show, and engaging in high-level discussions with both customers and partners.”



During the event, Fatih Okumus, SE Leader, Middle East at A10 Networks will run a series of presentations delivered on the booth daily, with the intention of helping educate CIOs and IT managers about secure application delivery and access. In a world driven by digital applications, ensuring secure access and delivery has become paramount. These sessions highlight the pivotal role of SSL visibility systems, DDoS mitigation, and next-generation web application firewall (WAF) technologies in safeguarding these crucial aspects of shifting security paradigms.



One of the technology highlights of A10’s participation at GITEX this year is its recently launched A10 Next-Gen WAF, powered by Fastly, available as an integrated add-on to its A10 Thunder® ADC solution. The combined technology enables a highly performant security solution at a strategic application ingress point that reduces false positives and automates security, empowering agility and effectiveness. The end solution ultimately helps secure web applications and deliver business outcomes.



In keeping with the theme of this year’s event ‘The Year to Imagine AI in Everything’ executives from A10 are keen to discuss how artificial intelligence is going to be a key component of any modern security system as the volume and complexity of attacks continue to increase. In 2019, A10 introduced zero-day automated protection (ZAPR), which properly harnessed the power of AI and machine learning technologies. This application of AI has consistently proven to be effective in blocking attacks that were previously not known. AI continues to dominate the industry with its potential to adapt and counter continually evolving modern attack methods.



“With threat intelligence, AI is more than just a buzzword. It’s a genuine advancement of technology. Pay attention to this trend, because a more advanced threat intelligence platform could soon be on the horizon — one that is in-depth, precise, and proactive,” concludes Alashaal.







MENAFN03102023003749002651ID1107180743