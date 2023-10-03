Nutanix Promotes Mogib Abdelrazek to Egypt Country Director

(MENAFN- Procre8) CAIRO, Egypt, 3rd October, 2023 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid multicloud computing company listed on Nasdaq, announced the appointment of Mogib Abdelrazek as the new leader for its expansion into Egypt market.



“As Nutanix continues to grow and expand its presence globally and recognizes the immense potential of Egypt’s ICT 2030 and Digital Egypt initiatives for the country’s digital transformation and economic development, the company aims to contribute significantly to these initiatives and accelerate the growth of Egypt’s digital economy and provide a blueprint for other African countries,” said Talal Al-Saif, Regional Executive Director for Central Gulf and Egypt at Nutanix. “We are thrilled to have Mogib lead the company’s expansion in Egypt,” he added.



With over 17 years of experience in the tech industry, Mogib brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. He has a proven track record as an accomplished sales leader building successful market segments, driving significant growth and establishing Nutanix as key player in the industry.



“Egypt presents great business potential for Nutanix, with cloud technology being a top priority for both private and public enterprises. My primary focus will be on building a Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering in Egypt to provide key sectors such as Financial Services, Telco, Oil & Gas and Government with innovative, built-to-suit and cost effective solutions and exceptional customer experience,” commented Mogib Abdelrazek, Country Director - Egypt, Nutanix.



“I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners and stakeholders in Egypt to achieve mutual success and drive the digital transformation of Egypt’s economy. One of the key factors that sets Nutanix apart is our inclusive and engaging culture, where everyone acts as one team with a warrior spirit. This shared mindset ensures that we consistently meet and exceed our targets and I am looking forward to building upon this strong foundation and leveraging our team’s passion for excellence to drive success in Egypt,” concluded Mogib.





MENAFN03102023003749002651ID1107180742