Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Kuwaiti Ambassador

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs, Majid Qatarneh, on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the new Kuwaiti ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Rashid Al-Marri.

