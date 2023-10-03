Justice Minister, U.S. Envoy Talk Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) - Minister of Justice, Ahmed Ziadat, on Tuesday discussed with US Ambassador to Jordan, Yael Lempert , and her accompanying delegation, issues related to Jordan's justice sector and the key items of the Justice Sector Strategy for 2023-2026.During the meeting, Ziadat reviewed the ministry's role in facilitating access to justice in all fields, especially modern technological developments used in litigation procedures, primarily remote trial and electronic services.Ziadat also stressed "deep-rooted" bilateral relations , praising U.S. support for the Kingdom's justice sector through projects funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).For her part, Lempert noted importance of the "strategic" Jordanian-U.S. relations, adding that Washington highly values the Kingdom's role in the region.