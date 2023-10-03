Female Students Who Inhaled Insecticide Discharged

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Oct 3 (Petra) -- Most female students of Al-Kraimeh Secondary School in the Northern Jordan Valley were discharged from hospital on Tuesday after receiving treatment for being exposed to an insecticide from a nearby farm, said local hospital director Moayad Shakour.He told Petra that 33 students checked at Abu Ubaida Al-Jarrah Hospital after developing symptoms of coughing, 10 of them were admitted for medical observation in addition to 5 who have been hospitalized since yesterday, adding that all of them were in good condition.Northern Jordan Valley District Governor Ali Hawamdeh told Petra that a health investigation team tested the air and soil from the farm adjacent to the school and the quantities of pesticides as a preventive measure for public safety.He said classes were called off for the day at the school and another elementary school close to the site.Hawamdeh vowed that legal action will be taken against the farm owners, who were referred to the judicial authority.