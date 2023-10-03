France Supports Jordan in Water Resources Management

(MENAFN- Bidaya Corporate Communications) Since 2009, under a technical assistance program funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French Geological Survey (BRGM) has been supporting Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MoWI) and the private sector in the management of the Kingdom’s deep aquifer water resource. In collaboration with the MoWI, BRGM built a geological and hydrogeological 3D model, enabling the introduction of management scenarios to optimize the exploitation of the Disi/Ram and overlying aquifers.



The MoWI, Water Authority Jordan, AFD and BRGM launched the new phase of this partnership on 26 September, 2023. The workshop was opened by MoWI Secretary General Dr. Jihad Al Mahamid and French Ambassador to Jordan H.E. Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison. BRGM will help enhance knowledge about the Disi deep aquifer, benefiting from their extensive experience in the region, whereas France will support this two-year program with a EUR 1.3 million grant.



Since commencing operations in Jordan in 2006, AFD has been supporting the Kingdom in its thrust to provide financial stability, sustainable growth and social inclusion to the people. Financial support to infrastructure investment financing, budget/policy support and technical assistance for a total of over EUR 2.2 billion and 80 projects have been mobilized over the period in favor of the sectors of water and sanitation, urban development/transportation, governance, social cohesion, energy and environment.



The recently signed fifth Memorandum of Understanding, which guides AFD action over the next four years, reaffirms the ambition of the previous agreements to support the Kingdom's sustainable development, economic and public sector modernization and reforms. With 50% of its financing, the water sector comprises a significant component of AFD's partnership with the Kingdom.





