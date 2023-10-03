Best Chinese experts question India`s legendary Moon landing

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Chinese scientist Ouyang Ziyuan has raised questions regarding the accuracy of India's historic Moon landing conducted as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



Ouyang contends that the landing did not occur in or near the specified south polar region of the Moon. This assertion has added a new dimension to the scientific rivalry between Beijing and New Delhi, particularly as China gears up for its own mission to reach the same lunar region in the coming year.



According to Indian scientists, Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful Moon landing on August 23, touching down at a latitude of 69 degrees. This landing site, they assert, falls within the recognized area of the lunar south pole. However, Ouyang Ziyuan disputes this claim, asserting that Chandrayaan-3 did not land within the lunar south pole region, nor in its immediate vicinity.



Ouyang's argument hinges on a crucial distinction between Earth's axial tilt and that of the Moon. He points out that while a latitude of 69 degrees on Earth would indeed place a location well within the Antarctic circle, the Moon's smaller axial tilt results in a narrower definition of its southern polar region. According to Ouyang, this region on the Moon is confined between 88.5 and 90 degrees of latitude.



This dissenting viewpoint introduces an intriguing dynamic to the ongoing race for lunar exploration and discovery. The discrepancy over Chandrayaan-3's landing location raises questions about the precision and accuracy of lunar missions, emphasizing the importance of exacting calculations in space exploration endeavors. As both China and India continue to advance their lunar exploration programs, the pursuit of accurate and reliable scientific data from the Moon's polar regions remains a paramount objective.



