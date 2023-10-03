Profiles In Diversity Journal Recognizes Two Fujifilm Leaders As“Women Worth Watching”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALHALLA, N.Y., & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm announced today that Patricia Colombo, chief compliance officer of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation and Liza Rivera, vice president of global marketing communications for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, have been named to Profiles in Diversity Journal's 2023 list of“Women Worth Watching in Leadership.” Now in its 22nd year, the exclusive list recognizes exceptional female leaders across the globe who are influencing their workplaces and industries.

Ms. Colombo is based in Fujifilm's Valhalla, N.Y. office, where she oversees compliance for FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation and its 27 subsidiaries across the U.S., Canada, Colombia and Brazil, spanning a wide range of industries including life sciences, advanced materials, cameras, inkjet solutions, and medical devices, among other core industries. During her 16-year tenure with Fujifilm, Ms. Colombo has focused on innovative new ways to manage the company's risk profile and inspire employees to work diligently to make a positive impact in their industry and on society. As an accomplished attorney and compliance expert, she has been invited to present at several industry conferences in both the U.S. and Brazil.

“It's a great honor to receive this recognition, but it wouldn't be possible without the support of my team and fellow employees at Fujifilm,” said Patricia Colombo.“Collaboration and innovation are at the core of what we do, and our employees work tirelessly to make a positive impact on society - this award is a great testament to our collective commitment.”

Ms. Rivera is based in FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Research Triangle, N.C., headquarters, and serves as the leading biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization's vice president of global marketing communications. Ms. Rivera first joined Fujifilm as part of the Merck BioManufacturing Network acquisition, where she served as director of commercial development in 2008, was promoted to global marketing director in 2016 and was quickly elevated to vice president of global marketing communications in 2019. She brings a strong depth of marketing, sales and experience in biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies to her position. Passionate about educating the next generation workforce, Ms. Rivera launched a science portal for kids, which currently lives on FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies website. The portal features a free science game app, designed to help ignite passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) related fields among the youngest generation.

“I am incredibly honored to be included in this award and to be amongst some of the most inspiring female leaders making strides for their companies and in their communities,” said Liza Rivera.“Companies that thrive understand that diversity offers the opportunity to tap into numerous viewpoints, assorted problem-solving approaches, and greater innovation. I'm grateful to be a part of an organization that embraces diversity and has enabled me to build a diverse and strong marketing communications team.”

Established in 1999, Profiles in Diversity Journal is dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, and higher education sectors.

Both Ms. Colombo and Ms. Rivera are featured in the Fall issue of Profiles in Diversity Journal. The online issue may be viewed here

