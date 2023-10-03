Afro Unicorn Foundation Debuts This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Afro Unicorn Foundation logo makes its debut.

The Afro Unicorn Foundation nurtures and champions young girls.

Celebrating the launch of The Afro Unicorn Foundation.

'Unique, Divine & Magical' Program Launches in the City of Compton

- Kenyelle Ash, President of The Afro Unicorn FoundationLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Afro Unicorn®, a fully licensed character brand founded by trailblazing Black businesswoman April Showers, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Afro Unicorn Foundation , the nonprofit arm of her lifestyle and entertainment company. The Foundation is poised to directly impact young girls by helping them discover and uncover what makes them unique, divine, and magical.Ms. Showers tapped renowned brand development executive and social impact leader Kenyelle Ash to serve as President of the Afro Unicorn Foundation. Fittingly, Ms. Showers, who won the Wonder Women Award for Social Impact at the Women in Toys Gala this past weekend, says, "Afro Unicorn has always been more than a brand; it's a movement to uplift women and young girls. I am thrilled that Kenyelle will take the true meaning behind Afro Unicorn to the next level."The Foundation's first cohort will launch in the City of Compton on October 21st. Ash led, developed, and facilitated the inaugural program in collaboration with Compton Councilwoman Lillie Darden. Reflecting Afro Unicorn's three pillars, Unique, Divine, and Magical, is a transformative program designed to empower young girls by focusing on mindset development, building self-confidence, and embracing individuality. The Foundation aims to equip girls (ages 8-18) with the skills and values to navigate life's challenges and opportunities.Passionate about inspiring young girls to be the best versions of themselves, the Foundation is committed to fostering the growth and development of young girls through our flagship program, designed to help them discover their unique gifts and talents through interactive and engaging activities.Ms. Ash adds, "The Afro Unicorn Foundation marks an expansion of our mission, underscoring our deep commitment to fostering the growth and development of young girls. By providing them and their caregivers with robust resources, tools, and steadfast support, we hope to help them unlock their potential, nurture their personal growth, and champion their transformation into the confident leaders of tomorrow."To learn more about our programs, including how to volunteer, donate, or even start a program in your area, visit our website: .About The Afro Unicorn FoundationAt the Afro Unicorn Foundation, we are passionate about inspiring young girls to be the best versions of themselves. We strive to provide resources, tools, and support to help them unlock their potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow. We are committed to fostering the growth and development of young girls through our flagship program, which is designed to help them discover their unique gifts and talents. Our interactive and engaging activities are designed to inspire and empower girls to reach their full potential. We believe that every girl is a potential leader and that every girl is Unique, Divine & Magical!For More Information, Contact:Beth Brett CommunicationsSOURCE Afro Unicorn Inc.

