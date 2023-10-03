OLOID Showcases Passwordless Authentication Platform For Frontline Workers At Oktane 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OLOID, a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling converged cyber and physical security, will showcase its passwordless authentication platform at the 11th edition of Oktane 2023 - an annual identity event hosted by Okta, at Moscone West, San Francisco, from the October 3rd to 5th.Significant progress has been made in implementing passwordless technologies for knowledge workers, but frontline employees still face unique challenges and require quick and secure access to digital systems. OLOID's integration with SSO systems like Okta helps customers enable physical identity factor-based authentication for their frontline workers and knowledge workers alike. OLOID eliminates authentication barriers by enabling employees to use face, access cards, PIN, NFC, and QR Code for secure device unlocking, enterprise application login, and MFA on shared devices, ensuring easy and efficient access.OLOID's passwordless technology also enables a variety of additional use cases such as physical access, multi-factor authentication, time clocking, device unlock, and password reset."Unlike many other systems available in the market, OLOID's passwordless authentication is not confined to a specific device, nor does it rely on end users' mobile devices, email IDs, or phone numbers. It permits any number of users to log into a given device, making it ideal for frontline workers who often share employer-provided devices. Conversely, users can access their account on any device without tying their credentials to a particular device. OLOID seamlessly integrates with HRIS, PACS, and SSO systems like Okta, providing a comprehensive catalog of pre-built enterprise system integrations along with robust workflow orchestration capabilities. This enables fully automated passwordless onboarding, requiring no involvement from end users," said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder & CTO at OLOID.OLOID recently helped a US-based Fortune 100 manufacturer boost enterprise app adoption, cut IT support costs, and enhance the user experience by deploying its face-based authentication solution for 100,000+ frontline workers across 80+ locations. A large section of their 100,000+ non-English speaking frontline workforce found it challenging to follow login instructions and to use usernames and passwords to gain access to employee applications on shared systems. OLOID provided a face-based authentication solution with liveness detection and a custom domain for team members to seamlessly log in to their employee dashboards. This cyber-physical login integration with HRIS systems resulted in higher training completion rates, a significant reduction in IT support costs and lower workplace stress and higher morale.About OLOID:OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling converged cyber and physical security for the modern workplace. Dedicated to ensuring secure and privacy-forward authentication, OLOID's objective is to establish a framework that connects and manages workplace security by integrating with HR, IT, and various records systems, providing a unified digital identity across the organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by renowned investors, including Dell Technology Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Ventures, and WestWave Capital.

